Béis Goes Country With Pit Stop Pop-Up at Stagecoach

When it comes to traveling, it’s hard not to come across the Béis weekender or suitcases. Recently, the company was the official luggage and travel bag sponsor of the country music festival Stagecoach, bringing its signature style to the heart of the desert with a pop-up called the Béis Pit Stop.

Inspired by vintage gas stations and dusty roads, the Béis Pit Stop offered a cool place to recharge, touch up makeup and grab a drink for festival-goers. The activation had a variety of popular Béis products, such as its totes and slings. Visitors also got exclusive early access to preview and purchase Béis products including the highly anticipated Stadium Tote.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Liz Money, svp of brand and creative at Béis. Money discusses how the Béis Pit Stop came to be, and how the brand is working to build a community beyond digital content.

