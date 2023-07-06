Behind the Scenes of the Technicolor Fiat Ad That Broke Every Rule in the Book

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

At the end of June, Olivier Francois, the CEO of Italian car brand Fiat made a bold declaration: “Fiat will no longer produce gray cars.”

It was a brave statement, given the shade’s popularity among drivers in Europe. However, it was made even braver because Francois made the rallying cry sitting inside a Fiat 600 that was being plunged into a tin of luminous orange paint.

The ad, created by Leo Burnett Italia, was a year in the making according to Francesco Martini, the agency’s executive creative director (ECD).

“It’s both a stunt and a brand manifesto,” Martini told Adweek, saying it was part of the Turin-based manufacturers’ “Dolce Vita for All” brand ethos, which pits its cars as a vessel to enjoy life’s little pleasures each day.

It’s already courted praise from creatives globally, and it’s quickly proving to be effective from brand standpoint too. According to analytics firm System1, “Operation No Gray” soared into the top 3% of U.K. car ads within days.

When it comes to consumer reactions, it’s also the top-scoring 90-second-plus car ad that System1 has ever analyzed with 90% of viewers recalling the brand correctly after just one viewing.

System 1’s chief customer officer (CCO) Jon Evans revealed on LinkedIn that consumers had rated the ad 3.6 stars overall due owing to its two-minute length. However, he said the 30-second version would likely result in a much higher rating in a high-spend category where the average is 2.7 stars.

“It’s about time, as we’ve been waiting a very long time for a half decent car ad,” he added.

A creative dream

Shot in the vibrant costal village of Lerici, Fiat’s hero creative is both an ode to color and to Italy. “Italy is joy, optimism, love, passion, life,” Francois tells the audience, breaking the fourth-wall, “And what has gray got to do with all that? Nothing.”

Francois came to Leo Burnett with a single brief, to come up with a way to communicate that it would no longer sell gray vehicles.

“The brief was extremely easy on one side and extremely challenging on the other,” explained Martini. “We had to communicate unique news in a memorable and iconic way. It’s what every creative dreams and fears at the same time.”

Over the course of 12 months, the team batted ideas back and forth, but quickly realized that it had do something “original and bold, but most importantly PR-driven,” said Martini. Thus, it was decided that the CEO would be immersed in a pool of paint.





Fiat’s ad “intentionally” broke every rule in the automotive marketing book Fiat

The creative elaborated: “It was a simple idea but very complex in terms of production. Starting with the cost, much higher than a classic commercial.”

Everything was done for real, without the use of CGI, but there were some technical challenges along the way.

Martini divulged, “Ensuring Olivier’s total safety also required a lot of time and study. It’s not every day you dip a CEO in 10,000 liters of paint.”

Ripping up the rulebook

Over the last decade ad spend in the automotive market has dwindled, with total global investment falling 5.3% to $42.4bn in 2022, according to WARC Media, and forecast to decline a further 12.4% in 2023.

In 2022, Fiat recorded a 6.8% drop in sales versus 2021, better than the double-digit drops recorded by other major brands including Renault, Nissan, Honda or Volkswagen, but worse than the declines recorded by Kia, Ford and Hyundai.

Amid this climate, brands including Ford have been pushing their electric offering to eco-concious consumers, but the creative sparkle has been lost as digital media has become more fragmented.

Martini said Leo Burnett Italia and Fiat were intentional about breaking every rule in the car advertising book to produce a blockbuster piece of work.

“To be memorable, distinguishing ourselves from any other ad, especially automotive ones, was not important: It was the only thing that mattered. Our work is standing out so much because both the marketing strategy and the creative strategy are so single-minded. It’s something that almost never happens.”

At the time of writing, the “Operation No Gray” had clocked up five million views on YouTube and counting.

“The idea was designed to achieve this kind of result, but the reality has exceeded our expectations,” said Martini. “But beyond that, we believe that one of the reasons behind the success of this operation is that people always reward brands that put their values before their business.”