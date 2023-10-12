Arc’teryx's First Global Campaign Celebrates the Path Less Traveled

For a brand whose name and logo harken back to the prehistoric era, outdoor apparel company Arc’teryx wants consumers to know it has its sights set on the future.

The Canadian brand’s first global campaign, titled “No Wasted Days,” features a diverse community of adventurers treading their own paths, be they snow-capped, rocky or hundreds of feet above ground.

In the film, a climber adjusts his prosthetic leg before a playful game of “Rock, Paper, Scissors.” A young girl finds her tribe with a group of snowboarders while an Asian woman trains for an Olympic climbing competition. Meanwhile, the narrator delivers an impassioned speech about perseverance, facing fears and “striving towards being a better human.”

The spot will run across connected TV in the U.S. and Canada, alongside out-of-home placements in New York, airport takeovers and laser projection on building façades. A coffee table book will also be released in the coming months.

Arc’teryx was founded in 1989 as a maker of climbing harnesses but has since branched out into other outdoor equipment and apparel.

“Arc’teryx has always done things differently, from how we make our products to how we share those products with the world around us,” Karl Aaker, vice president of brand for Arc’teryx, told Adweek. “We’ve evolved a lot since then but haven’t yet shared our point of view with the world. With the launch of the ‘No Wasted Days’ campaign, we begin sharing the spirit that has defined our brand… the ethos that there’s always a better way.”

‘Lights. Camera. Traction!‘

For the campaign, the brand wasn’t satisfied with sticking to traditional media touchpoints.

Beginning Oct. 20 in Brooklyn, New York, Arc’teryx will kick off its Winter Film Tour. The immersive experience will feature eight films and tour 20 additional cities throughout North America, Europe, Japan and China before wrapping in January 2024.

Three cities will have an outdoor music festival component, with free gear offered to guests.

New York residents will also have an opportunity to win a portion of a $10k fund allotted by the brand to support “bucket list” goals, such as taking a trip or trying a new activity.

“Our goal is to celebrate inspiring stories, create new experiences for our guests, and most importantly, support those in our community who are carving their own path and driving real change in the outdoors,” Aaker said. “We want to inspire and encourage people to take the path less traveled.”

This is the start of a long-term platform for the brand, he added.

“This is the beginning of a long journey that sees Arc’teryx putting emphasis behind our values: Staying true to our core beliefs, embracing the idea that there’s no ‘one-right-way,’ and celebrating the time spent finding your own path,” he said. “We know that what we’ve built over 34 years matters, but we’re more than just a jacket company.”