Apple’s Shot on iPhone Campaign Is Turning Hockey Stars’ Candid Photos Into Giant Ads

Long-running campaign takes fans behind the scenes

1 day ago
Photos taken by hockey stars are being transformed into outdoor boards for the new installment of the Shot on iPhone campaign.
Apple
The Shot on iPhone campaign has long been known for highlighting the surprisingly artistic shots that can be captured by just about any caliber of photographer. Now the outdoor-focused effort is heading onto the ice and behind the scenes of the NHL to give fans a closer look at the game and its star players.

In new ads launching today on arenas across the U.S. and Canada, Apple features photos taken on  the iPhone XS by some of today’s top hockey pros and featuring candid moments with their teammates.

Participating teams include the Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers (sadly, as you can see below, the Flyers ad features star left wing James van Riemsdyk and not Gritty).

The campaign will also feature more shots via Instagram Stories with a “day in the life” theme, the brand says.

Here’s a look at some of the new outdoor campaign’s first ads, including Capitals centre Nicklas Backstrom’s nice behind-the-back shot of captain Alexander Ovechkin:

Apple
Apple
Apple
David Griner

David Griner

David Griner is creative and innovation editor for Adweek. He's been covering agencies, creativity, technology and marketing innovation for more than a decade and is host of Adweek's podcast.

