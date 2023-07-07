Apple’s Action-Packed Tale Pays Homage to Mexico’s Lucha Libre Wrestlers

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Lucha Libre, a form of professional wrestling, is a cultural phenomenon in Mexico. Distinguished by its colorful masks and acrobatic moves, the sport has a rich legacy dating back over a century.

Apple pays homage to Lucha Libre in the first installment of its long-running “Shot on iPhone” campaign to be produced entirely in Mexico.

The 13-minute film, titled “Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada,” tells the story of a retired luchador (wrestler) who dons his mask one more time to fight against a piñata villain that is terrorizing the locals. The star of the spot is Huracán Ramírez, the first luchador character created for a movie in 1952 (numerous Mexican wrestlers have worked under that name since).

Along with Ramírez, another well-known luchador, called Dr. Wagner, also makes an appearance.

Apple’s tale is set in various locations across Mexico City, with action-packed scenes that show off the iPhone 14 Pro’s cinematic capabilities. For example, a shot of kids running for help demonstrates the stability of the phone’s Action Mode, while dark cavernous fighting sequences were filmed with the Low Light feature.

LOS PÉREZ–the alter ego of directing and writing duo Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez–directed the film entirely with the iPhone.

It will run online, TV and in theatres. Apple has also created movie posters, outdoor ads that depict luchadores performing their most famous moves, and a behind-the-scenes video narrated by Leo Magadán, one of the most influential voices in Mexico’s Lucha Libre history.

Apple has previously adapted its “Shot on iPhone” campaign for other countries, such as a Korean film shot by acclaimed director Park Chan-wook last year.

CREDITS:

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab Latam

Production company: The Lift

Director: LOS PÉREZ

Music: Kenny y Los Eléctricos, Nortec Collective, Revueltas by Xalapa Symphony Orchestra