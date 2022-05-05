Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
Expectations for working moms to balance careers and home life are notoriously high, and the societal pressure of striking the perfect balance can lead to life-long feelings of guilt. Sometimes, the best thing you can do for a mom is to let her know that her contributions are appreciated—especially during Mother’s Day.