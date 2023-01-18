Alarming reports have shown that antisemitism is on the rise. For example, a 2022 survey by the Anti-Defamation League found that one in five Americans agreed with negative stereotypical statements about Jewish people, compared to one in nine who said so in 2019.

In the U.K., Jews are more than five times likelier to be targets of hate crimes than any other faith group, according to an analysis of government statistics by British nonprofit Campaign Against Antisemitism. That is why the organization has launched Britain’s first national out-of-home campaign urging the public to take a stand against antisemitism.

The campaign, created by Manchester agency One Day, will run for two weeks and coincide with Holocaust Memorial Day on Jan. 27. It features portraits of people from the British Jewish community and will appear in nine cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

#StandWithJews

The photographs include a Holocaust survivor, recent immigrants to the U.K. and a member of the Charedi Jewish community—which bears the brunt of much violent antisemitic crime. Campaign Against Antisemitism claimed this was the first-ever British billboard to feature a Charedi Jew.

Campaign urges people to show their support for the Jewish community. One Day, Campaign Against Antisemitism

The line on the ads calls attention to the problem: “Why am I 500% more likely to suffer hate crime? #BecauseImJewish.”

The organization is calling on the public to stand with Jewish people and show their support using the hashtag #StandWithJews on social media. Members of the community will also share their own experiences of antisemitism using the #BecauseImJewish hashtag.

Outdoor company Ocean Outdoor donated the media space for the campaign.

“People are utterly appalled when we tell them quite how much Jews are targeted by hate crime. The U.K. is a fundamentally decent and tolerant place, and one of the best countries in the world to live as a Jew, but we still suffer racism and attacks every day simply because we are Jewish,” Gideon Falter, chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, said in a statement. “Jews make up barely 0.5% of the national population and the solidarity of good people who are willing to stand up to hatred and ‘#StandWithJews’ means a great deal to our community and shows the racists that they cannot win.”