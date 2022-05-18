Ad of the Day

ALMA Turned an After-Game Interview Into a Viral Moment of Alzheimer's Awareness

HOY Buenos Aires led an effort to immerse Argentinians in the reality of the disease

Leo Sigali wears a confused expression as he's being interviewed after a soccer game
The campaign achieved an organic media reach of 58.21 million and earned 270 million social media impressions.
By Samantha Nelson

Soccer players regularly give on-field interviews after a match about the game’s most memorable moments, but Racing Club captain Leo Sigali provided some unusual answers on April 2. When a TNT Sports journalist asked the player about a key moment when he had the chance to tie up the game and what coach Fernando Gago had asked him to do when the match got complicated, Sigali repeatedly answered “I don’t remember,” before walking off, seemingly confused.

Your sites feature HTML here...