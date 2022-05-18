Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Soccer players regularly give on-field interviews after a match about the game’s most memorable moments, but Racing Club captain Leo Sigali provided some unusual answers on April 2. When a TNT Sports journalist asked the player about a key moment when he had the chance to tie up the game and what coach Fernando Gago had asked him to do when the match got complicated, Sigali repeatedly answered “I don’t remember,” before walking off, seemingly confused.