The Stanley Cup is the top prize in hockey, but Chevrolet has crafted a trophy that’s just as big to reward young Canadian hockey players for doing community service.

The carmaker worked with experiential agency Momentum Worldwide on a campaign to promote the seventh annual Good Deeds Cup, which launches today. The team that does the most good deeds will receive $100,000 to donate to the charity of their choice and will have their name engraved on the cup.

A 30-second film directed by Amy Becker-Burnett uses video game-style imagery to show youth earning points and filling up a trophy by helping out in a variety of small ways such as cleaning up a park, donating clothes and washing cars. The video will be broadcast on TV and shared across social media with the help of brand ambassadors and influencers.

More good deeds

For the creative, Momentum turned to eye-catching video game iconography to inspire a familiar feeling of healthy competition and excitement.

“We looked at all good deeds through the eyes of a child—full of color, energy, attitude and even hyperbole,” Momentum Worldwide Canada svp and executive creative director Patrice Pollack said in a statement. “Our hope is that we resonate with them on a much deeper level than ever before and, in turn, inspire thousands of good deeds.”

Team members enter the contest by submitting videos of their good deeds to TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and tagging @ChevroletCanada.

In previous years, the challenge was focused each team conducting a big charitable event together, such as running a community workshop, with Canadians voting for the winner. The change is designed to allow more kids to participate.

“In its six years, the Good Deeds Cup has seen more than a thousand good deeds conducted in towns and cities all over Canada,” Chevrolet Canada brand director James Hodge said in a statement. “This year, we’re flipping the script to challenge minor hockey teams to perform as many good deeds as possible to help their communities.

“We want to celebrate collective community action by making sure no good deed goes unnoticed, and inspire many more. Everyone’s contribution, no matter the size, fills the cup.”

CREDITS

Chevrolet

Brand director: James Hodge

National manager, marketing communications: George Saratlic

Marketing communications manager: Jenna Abraham

Carat

Account director: Aimee Baumann

Digital strategist: Khyati Goyani

Senior director, Content & Partnerships, The Story Lab

Digital strategist: Parth Desai

Momentum Worldwide

Executive creative director: Patrice Pollack

Associate creative directors: Ryan Fox, Braden Deatcher

Art director: Tyler O’Selmo

Senior designer: Cameron Harapiak

Designer: Ryan Breen

Copywriter: Justin Humphrey

Senior content producer: Ben Sulzenko

VP, business leadership: Ian Kapasi

Director, strategy: Helen Androlia

Senior strategist: Sam Kamiel

Group account director: Jeff Perrin

Account director: Andrew Thuss

Account executive: Allison Yolles

Project manager: Meaghan Ottema

Senior sponsorship director: Jared Wall

Sponsorship strategist: Steve Myers

Associate sponsorship strategist: Ben Keymer

Commonwealth

Executive creative director: Josh Stein

VP group account director: Laura Rodriguez

Account supervisor: Lisa Pervochenkova

Producer: Kelsey Irvine

MRM

Account supervisor: Veki Raskovic

Program manager: Yen Le

Weber Shandwick

SVP, client experience: Melissa Graham

Director, client experience: Matt Milne

VP, integrated media: Amanda Rinaldo

Senior manager, integrated media: Garry Ho

Director, social & emerging platforms: Alexandra Wapia

Senior manager, integrated media: Noemie Levesque

Manager, social & emerging platforms: Zoe Tsounis

Senior associate, integrated media: Robyn Walters

Associate, integrated media: Guillaume Boucher-Provost

Associate, integrated media: Ashley Mcfarlane

Senior associate, integrated media: Victoria Arvanitis

Production

Production: Alfredo Films

Director: Amy Becker-Burnett

Executive producer: Holly Rowden

Executive producer: Alexander Henry

Producer: Amanda Curtis

1st AD: Conor O’Brien

DP: Mat Barkley

Production designer: Dylan Juckes

Sound: Steve Cabana

Wardrobe/stylist: Lea Krpan

Hair/makeup: Cathy Anne Cuthbert

Post Production – Edit

Editorial: Outsider Editorial

Editor: Michael Barker

Assistant editor: Ilya Sarossy

Executive producer: Kristina Anzlinger

Senior producer: Kayan Choi

Post Production – VFX

VFX/finishing: Fort York VFX

Creative director: Mike Bishop

Lead flame artist: Kevin Asis

Flame artist: Melissa Vasiliev

Flame artist: James Marin

Flames artist: Dan Margules

Flames artist: Mike Morey

Flame artist: Rob Del Cancio

CG artist: Steve McArdle

CG artist: Davor Celar

Motion graphics: Rob Findlay

Flame assistant: Arash Shahabi

VFX EP: Erica Bourgault-Assaf

Post Production: Audio