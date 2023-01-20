Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
The Stanley Cup is the top prize in hockey, but Chevrolet has crafted a trophy that’s just as big to reward young Canadian hockey players for doing community service.
The carmaker worked with experiential agency Momentum Worldwide on a campaign to promote the seventh annual Good Deeds Cup, which launches today. The team that does the most good deeds will receive $100,000 to donate to the charity of their choice and will have their name engraved on the cup.
A 30-second film directed by Amy Becker-Burnett uses video game-style imagery to show youth earning points and filling up a trophy by helping out in a variety of small ways such as cleaning up a park, donating clothes and washing cars. The video will be broadcast on TV and shared across social media with the help of brand ambassadors and influencers.
More good deeds
For the creative, Momentum turned to eye-catching video game iconography to inspire a familiar feeling of healthy competition and excitement.
“We looked at all good deeds through the eyes of a child—full of color, energy, attitude and even hyperbole,” Momentum Worldwide Canada svp and executive creative director Patrice Pollack said in a statement. “Our hope is that we resonate with them on a much deeper level than ever before and, in turn, inspire thousands of good deeds.”
Team members enter the contest by submitting videos of their good deeds to TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and tagging @ChevroletCanada.
In previous years, the challenge was focused each team conducting a big charitable event together, such as running a community workshop, with Canadians voting for the winner. The change is designed to allow more kids to participate.
“In its six years, the Good Deeds Cup has seen more than a thousand good deeds conducted in towns and cities all over Canada,” Chevrolet Canada brand director James Hodge said in a statement. “This year, we’re flipping the script to challenge minor hockey teams to perform as many good deeds as possible to help their communities.
“We want to celebrate collective community action by making sure no good deed goes unnoticed, and inspire many more. Everyone’s contribution, no matter the size, fills the cup.”
CREDITS
Chevrolet
- Brand director: James Hodge
- National manager, marketing communications: George Saratlic
- Marketing communications manager: Jenna Abraham
Carat
- Account director: Aimee Baumann
- Digital strategist: Khyati Goyani
- Senior director, Content & Partnerships, The Story Lab
- Digital strategist: Parth Desai
Momentum Worldwide
- Executive creative director: Patrice Pollack
- Associate creative directors: Ryan Fox, Braden Deatcher
- Art director: Tyler O’Selmo
- Senior designer: Cameron Harapiak
- Designer: Ryan Breen
- Copywriter: Justin Humphrey
- Senior content producer: Ben Sulzenko
- VP, business leadership: Ian Kapasi
- Director, strategy: Helen Androlia
- Senior strategist: Sam Kamiel
- Group account director: Jeff Perrin
- Account director: Andrew Thuss
- Account executive: Allison Yolles
- Project manager: Meaghan Ottema
- Senior sponsorship director: Jared Wall
- Sponsorship strategist: Steve Myers
- Associate sponsorship strategist: Ben Keymer
Commonwealth
- Executive creative director: Josh Stein
- VP group account director: Laura Rodriguez
- Account supervisor: Lisa Pervochenkova
- Producer: Kelsey Irvine
MRM
- Account supervisor: Veki Raskovic
- Program manager: Yen Le
Weber Shandwick
- SVP, client experience: Melissa Graham
- Director, client experience: Matt Milne
- VP, integrated media: Amanda Rinaldo
- Senior manager, integrated media: Garry Ho
- Director, social & emerging platforms: Alexandra Wapia
- Senior manager, integrated media: Noemie Levesque
- Manager, social & emerging platforms: Zoe Tsounis
- Senior associate, integrated media: Robyn Walters
- Associate, integrated media: Guillaume Boucher-Provost
- Associate, integrated media: Ashley Mcfarlane
- Senior associate, integrated media: Victoria Arvanitis
Production
- Production: Alfredo Films
- Director: Amy Becker-Burnett
- Executive producer: Holly Rowden
- Executive producer: Alexander Henry
- Producer: Amanda Curtis
- 1st AD: Conor O’Brien
- DP: Mat Barkley
- Production designer: Dylan Juckes
- Sound: Steve Cabana
- Wardrobe/stylist: Lea Krpan
- Hair/makeup: Cathy Anne Cuthbert
Post Production – Edit
- Editorial: Outsider Editorial
- Editor: Michael Barker
- Assistant editor: Ilya Sarossy
- Executive producer: Kristina Anzlinger
- Senior producer: Kayan Choi
Post Production – VFX
- VFX/finishing: Fort York VFX
- Creative director: Mike Bishop
- Lead flame artist: Kevin Asis
- Flame artist: Melissa Vasiliev
- Flame artist: James Marin
- Flames artist: Dan Margules
- Flames artist: Mike Morey
- Flame artist: Rob Del Cancio
- CG artist: Steve McArdle
- CG artist: Davor Celar
- Motion graphics: Rob Findlay
- Flame assistant: Arash Shahabi
- VFX EP: Erica Bourgault-Assaf
Post Production: Audio
- Sound design: TA2
- Audio director: Jeff Lurie
- Executive producer: Christine Leslie
- Engineer: Dean Metthrell
- Composer: TA2 Oliver Wickham