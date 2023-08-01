The NFL season hasn’t even started yet, but Paramount is already making its case to be Super Bowl MVP.

Today, Paramount announced it’s bringing slime to the Super Bowl, with Nickelodeon, newly off of its first brand refresh in 14 years, getting the first-ever Super Bowl alternate telecast. The event is set to be a “family-centric, surprise-filled special presentation” full of “eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters” and more, according to a statement.

It’s a calculated move from Paramount, which is already airing CBS Sports’ presentation of the game on the CBS Television Network, streaming on Paramount+ and on mobile with NFL+.