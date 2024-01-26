ADWEEK's TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2024 Calendar

TV Upfronts

TV Upfronts

All the information you need about this year's presentations

If it seems like upfront announcements come earlier and earlier each year, they absolutely do.

The 2024 TV upfront season is well underway, following a 2023 slate of events featuring new entrants and (mostly) in-person presentations.

Among the early highlights, Paramount confirmed it will not return to upfronts week, opting again to host a series of smaller, private events beginning in late April. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery made its return official, and YouTube is coming back with Brandcast for the third year in a row.

Here are the latest updates on how the rest of the upfront and NewFronts season will shake out.

This calendar will be continuously updated all season with the latest schedule announcements.

Company Date Time Location
A+E Networks Wed., March 6 TBD Virtual
IAB Newfronts Mon., April 29 TBD TBD
IAB Newfronts Tues., April 30 TBD TBD
IAB Newfronts Wed., May 1 TBD TBD
IAB Newfronts Thurs., May 2 TBD TBD
Disney Tues., May 14 TBD North Javits Center
Warner Bros. Discovery Weds., May 15 10 a.m. The Theater at Madison Square Garden
YouTube Brandcast Weds., May 15 6 p.m. David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

