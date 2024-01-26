ADWEEK's TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2024 Calendar

If it seems like upfront announcements come earlier and earlier each year, they absolutely do.

The 2024 TV upfront season is well underway, following a 2023 slate of events featuring new entrants and (mostly) in-person presentations.

Among the early highlights, Paramount confirmed it will not return to upfronts week, opting again to host a series of smaller, private events beginning in late April. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery made its return official, and YouTube is coming back with Brandcast for the third year in a row.

Here are the latest updates on how the rest of the upfront and NewFronts season will shake out.

This calendar will be continuously updated all season with the latest schedule announcements.