YouTube is being upfront about its Brandcast plans.

Top line

Today, YouTube announced that it would return to upfront week in 2024, with its Brandcast event once again making a home at New York’s David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center. Next year’s event takes place on Wednesday, May 15, at 6 p.m.

The news came in a blog post from Anne Marie Nelson-Bogle, vp, YouTube ads marketing, with the exec also announcing that the company signed a deal to return to David Geffen Hall through 2026.

Between the lines

YouTube shook up its upfront event in 2023, with the company exclusively sharing with Adweek that it would leave New York’s Imperial Theatre for Lincoln Center and shift from a Tuesday event to Wednesday.

The move to Wednesday followed Paramount announcing that it would exit its usual Wednesday evening upfront week event in favor of smaller client dinners. Netflix also jumped into Wednesday evening of upfront week after Paramount’s news.

YouTube’s 2023 upfront week event showcased its creators, revealed news about its new NFL Sunday Ticket deal for YouTube TV, and capped things off with a Doja Cat performance in an evening that earned rave reviews from buyers.

Given the event’s success, Sean Downey, Google’s president of the Americas and global partners, previously assured Adweek of YouTube’s upfront week return.

“That is the place where YouTube belongs,” Downey said. “We have the reach that our customers want. And this is where the world comes to watch, and this is where brands can build their business with us here.”

Bottom line

With the announcement of a return to Lincoln Center, YouTube is one of the first companies to declare its 2024 upfront week plans.

Disney previously confirmed to Adweek that it would hold its upfront presentation at the North Javits Center for two more years, with next year’s presentation locked in for May 14, 2024.