Tubi has a new look for the first time since 2017.

The Fox-owned advertising-based video-on-demand streaming TV service is debuting an updated brand identity that includes a fresh color scheme, a custom font and an updated homepage and user interface.

Done in partnership with design agency DixonBaxi, the new look is designed to target the platform’s young, diverse audience, while building on the company’s rabbit hole campaign and branding, first introduced in several viral Super Bowl 57 spots last year.

“We [now] have an entire brand system that is a reflection of our personality and our programming perspective that is truly unique to Tubi,” Nicole Parlapiano, chief marketing officer of Tubi, told ADWEEK. “It’s a design system that reflects our brand personality, which is mischievous, exciting and inviting.”

Enter the new look.





Tubi’s logo shown across different devices. Tubi

The company has seen its strongest growth among young, diverse female-forward audiences, with 60% year-over-year growth in the 18-through-34 demo. In addition, it posted growth of 55% in multicultural demographics and most recently increased its share of total TV viewing to 1.5%, according to Nielsen.

The new design will begin rolling out today, with the majority of users expected to see the changes across TV, mobile and tablet devices.

“Our goals in this were to create a design system that was more flexible across all surfaces,” said Parlapiano, noting that the redesigned “T” in the logo is smaller and can flex down to smaller designs, as well as exist as a stand-alone symbol for the brand.

The new color scheme keeps the purple in the original branding while adding in white and yellow—which the company has dubbed “Hello Yellow” and “Turple.”

“We [started] from that brand positioning and distilled it into design principles. That was really foundational because it gave us shared framework that could be used across both brand and product,” Simone Magurno, Tubi’s vice president of design, told ADWEEK. “It allowed us to start storytelling right from the get-go, which is what people come to Tubi for.”

According to Magurno, despite exploring multiple visual territories, the company found itself returning to the rabbit hole.

“It was not just us that love this concept. It was something that we heard from our viewers, as well, that they connect the most with the depth of content that Tubi has to offer,” said Magurno. “The rabbit hole becomes really the grounding element of our design system.”

That comes through in a new sound ID, which consumers will now experience when Tubi is launched on a television, alongside a new logo animation that plays on the concept of the rabbit hole.

“The sound ID is a great example of leveraging the design principles to create something that feels both mischievous and human at the same time, and that compliments the animation of our logo in a really nice way, as well,” Magurno added.

The company also built a custom font, which is affectionately referred to as “Tubi Sans.”

“I really love how it helps us to visual form to our new tone of voice,” said Magurno. “We have a new way of speaking, and now we have a typography system to match how [we appear on social].”

The refresh is also designed to help promote Tubi’s programming strategy, which includes a diverse slate of new content like Tubi original Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story, exclusive rights to BBC dramedy Boarders and an upcoming 90-minute Wynonna Earp special.