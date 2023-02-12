Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

Movie studios have made a triumphant return to the Super Bowl in 2023—but streaming services are determined to keep a foothold in the space.

Amazon Prime Video ran a 60-second spot in the third quarter of Sunday’s Big Game for its upcoming film Air.

Unlike the majority of the streaming service’s releases, fans of the iconic Nike sneaker are going to have to wait for the film to make its theatrical run beginning April 5 before it lands on the subscription platform.

Air stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, with appearances from Jason Bateman, Chris Messina and more, telling the story of the original partnership between NBA icon Michael Jordan and Nike to develop one of the most recognizable brands of all time.

Damon stars as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Newly minted EGOT recipient Viola Davis appears as Jordan’s mom, Deloris Jordan.

In addition to reuniting longtime collaborators Affleck and Damon, this also marks the first time Affleck has directed his friend.

The movie is 112 minutes long, and the studio released a full trailer earlier this week. But is there a better platform to take your film to mainstream audiences than the biggest sporting event in America?

Amazon is betting big on its upcoming biopic, which features some of its biggest names to date and changes its long-term streaming strategy. Last year, the company took out a 60-second spot for its Lord of the Rings prequel series following a months-long marketing campaign.

Streaming services such as Netflix flooded the Super Bowl in 2022 to advertise their plethora of films. But in 2023, those platforms took a backseat to movie studios that want to take advantage of America’s biggest night for brands.

For the latest Super Bowl 57 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2023 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 12 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.