It’s not headline news anymore that people are watching content on streaming platforms at an increasing rate while cutting back on cable and satellite.

During the second quarter of 2023, U.S. adults spent 37% more money on the likes of Netflix and Disney+ compared to the same time three years prior, according to Epsilon, a global ad-tech and mar-tech company. Consumer dollars dedicated to cable television and satellite providers, meanwhile, declined 16%.

Ending the examination of America’s viewing habits there, however, would be akin to calling it quits on a series halfway through the first season.

Additional figures from Epsilon show that when it comes to watching news, shows and sports, viewers prefer cable and satellite.