Paramount is looking to make measurement moves ahead of the TV upfront.

Top line

Today, Paramount announced it’s partnering with Mastercard and EDO for an enhanced measurement suite across all base media buys in linear and digital.

Between the lines

According to the company, the offerings broaden its attribution suite, delivering outcome-based metrics for advertisers across platforms, bringing greater transparency and identifying key performance drivers.

The Mastercard partnership will utilize the company’s Mastercard Test and Learn, a measurement and analytics platform, to allow customers to monitor campaigns in real time across Paramount’s linear and digital video.

Paramount noted that the offering is integrated seamlessly for advertisers—directly and on-demand—unlocking performance data and outcome metrics to give clients the ability to analyze video buys more holistically. It’s Mastercard’s first use of Test and Learn for this specific offering.

“TV is not just a top-of-the-funnel awareness generator. It’s also a 1:1 vehicle that can bring the full funnel to the living room,” John Halley, president, Paramount Advertising, said in a statement. “And at Paramount, this is where we are investing. Our goal here is to provide full transparency across outcome metrics not typically associated with premium video so that advertisers can better understand the value of our products.”

Meanwhile, the EDO partnership will help analyze consumer behavior data to understand user engagement and interest. Paramount can now use EDO to deliver ad outcomes and find instant insights for linear and digital at no additional cost to marketers.

The company noted that EDO brings “always-on mid-funnel metrics,” enabling advertisers in categories with long purchase cycles to leverage consumer feedback and maximize optimization for campaigns.

“EDO will measure ad performance for thousands of ad campaigns across the Paramount portfolio, automating cross-platform outcomes measurement at a scale never before delivered for convergent TV advertising,” said Kevin Krim, president and CEO of EDO. “Together, we’re unlocking new opportunities and value for brands looking to connect with Paramount’s engaged audiences.”

Bottom line

In addition to Paramount, several companies have released strategic measurement and data announcements heading into the upfront.

Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced that it is launching Olli, a first-party data platform that utilizes data, audience intelligence and adtech solutions for campaign planning and measurement across the company’s portfolio.

Plus, throughout the NewFronts, companies such as Google and Samsung Ads have introduced AI solutions for better targeting and reach.