There’s hitting the ground running, and then there’s what Jeremi Gorman had to do when she started last fall as Netflix’s president of worldwide advertising. The former Snap chief business officer was hired last August but didn’t start until much closer to when the streaming service rolled out its new ad-supported tier on Nov. 4.
Gorman talked with Adweek for our Outlook 2023 story about how advertising is shifting TV’s streaming focus in 2023, but here’s what else she had to say about the ad-supported tier’s early rollout, her top priority this year and how her pitch to marketers will evolve in the coming months.