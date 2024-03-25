NBCUniversal plans to extend live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony across over 150 IMAX screens.

On July 26, the organizers are planning a four-mile-long flotilla of almost 100 boats along the River Seine carrying all the athletes from over 200 countries. NBCU states this is the first time the Summer Olympic opening ceremony has not been held in a stadium.

NBC’s coverage of the opening ceremony will be hosted by singer and presenter Kelly Clarkson, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning and NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico.

“We look forward to providing our Opening Ceremony coverage to audiences at IMAX locations across the country, sharing in this historic moment as the world regathers to witness the spectacular beginning of 16 days of athletic greatness against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” said Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics in a statement.

A trailer promoting its coverage will begin to run in IMAX theatres nationwide from March 29.

Worldwide partners for this year’s Games include Alibaba, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, AB Inbev, Samsung, Visa, P&G, Panasonic Airbnb and Omega.

Peacock will act as the broadcaster’s primary platform covering the Olympic Games Paris 2024, running between July 26 to Aug. 11, followed by the Paralympics, which will take place Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games until 2032. It recently unveiled ways to bolster ad sales around the event, including through generative AI, shoppable food delivery and, for the first time, a new programmatic offering.

Spectators in Paris will be able to cheer on the flotilla from the banks of the Seine. It will finish in front of the Trocadéro, where the closing stages of the ceremony will take place.