No, the other Paris.

Fresh off broadcasting two Olympic Games within six months, NBCUniversal is already gearing up for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. And who better to promote Paris than another Paris?

During Saturday’s broadcast of the NFL Wild Card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, NBCU kicked off its marketing campaign with a 20-second spot featuring Paris Hilton.

The spot opens with a silhouette of Hilton as she crosses through an extravagant room and opens the doors to a terrace.

“Next summer, the eyes of the world will be on …” a voiceover says, as Hilton turns and finishes the sentence with “Paris.”

A fast-action sequence then highlights Olympic athletes and Parisian landmarks before revealing the logo for the 2024 Olympic Games and cutting back to Hilton.

“Oh, the other Paris,” she quips.

NBCU has a history of utilizing the NFL’s massive audiences to promote Olympics coverage, even airing the Winter Olympics after Super Bowl 56 in 2022. And though the Summer Olympics don’t begin until July 26, 2024, the company explained that the NFL playoff game was the perfect launching pad.

“Our promotion of the Olympics never stops. It’s part of the DNA of NBCUniversal,” Jenny Storms, CMO, entertainment and sports at NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “The reach and scale of the NFL Playoffs aligns with the beginning of our push to the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

Versions of the promo, which NBCU created internally, will run for the next few months across the company’s platforms, including linear, streaming, digital and social media. In addition, Hilton’s media company, 11:11 Media, will also highlight the campaign across its digital channels and on Hilton’s personal social media platforms.

“This is an incredible collaboration between NBCU and Paris and continues to highlight how Paris’ iconic personal brand translates across genres and audiences,” Krystal Hauserman, CMO of 11:11 Media, said. “At 11:11 Media, we are dedicated to creating fun and relevant moments that sit at the epicenter of pop culture.”

As for Hilton, the celebrity entrepreneur is “thrilled” to partner with NBC to help reveal the Paris 2024 logo.

“The Olympics are so iconic, and Paris is, of course, one of my very favorite cities, so it’s been really special to be able to participate in the countdown to get fans excited about the 2024 Games,” Hilton said.

NBCUniversal will broadcast the 2024 Paris Olympics (July 26 – Aug. 11) and the 2024 Paralympics (Aug. 28 – Sep. 8) across its networks and streaming service Peacock, holding the U.S. media rights to the games through 2032.