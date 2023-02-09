Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

One year after Peacock broadcast Super Bowl 56, the streaming service is back in the Big Game.

A 30-second spot highlighting new hit series Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne, is set to air during the fourth quarter of Fox’s presentation of Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The creative leans into the premise of the series, in which Lyonne’s character, Charlie Cale, can tell when someone is lying.

In the spot, Lyonne, in character as Cale, reacts in real-time to Super Bowl spots from brands such as Google and M&M’s that will air during the game as she hangs out in a bar.

“The friends in that beer commercial?” a customer asks Cale. “Hate each other,” she replies.

To someone asking about a “kid licking the window in the Pixel ad,” Cale retorts, “That’s a 19-year-old.”

The spot then follows with a quick promo for Poker Face, with the patron asking her if she’d seen the show because it looks good.

“That’s true,” Cale quips.

The spot was done in partnership with M&M’s and Google Pixel and directed by Dan Opsal from Hungry Man.

Poker Face debuted on Peacock on Jan. 26 with four episodes, and new episodes premiere weekly on Thursdays. The 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series has earned critical acclaim and a growing following.

Though NBCUniversal does not report viewership numbers for Peacock, Poker Face is expected to be a massive hit for the struggling streaming service. Peacock surpassed 20 million subscribers last month—the same day Poker Face premiered—but still lost nearly $1 billion in revenue.

Parent company Comcast still believes in the streamer, as proven by purchasing a Super Bowl spot—an ad buy that can cost north of $7 million for 30 seconds.

