Streaming & OTT Hulu's Newest Spot Spoofs Kids’ Cereal Ads with Animated LaMelo Ball It reveals the full-length animated commercial teased in Ball's first ad The spot featuring the Hornets guard debuted last week.Hulu By Mollie Cahillane16 seconds ago Hulu’s latest spot in its “Sellouts” campaign pokes fun at the cheesiness that often comes along with kids’ cereal ads. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles