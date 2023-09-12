Strikes. Streaming. Social. Is the Fall TV Season Relevant Anymore?

Long a rite of autumn, the fall TV season has typically ushered in a wave of network TV shows, new storylines for returning series and special events that advertisers would spend billions of dollars upfront to be a part of.

But fall 2023 will see the triple whammy of continued economic uncertainty, new ad-supported streaming services and a historic double strike in Hollywood.

That begs one question: Is the fall TV season even relevant anymore?

“Today’s consumers have so many more content sources to satiate their attention,” said Mike Proulx, vice president, research director at Forrester.