In one small step for mankind but a giant step for the internet, Comcast Xfinity is back in the Super Bowl with a 30-second spot that recreates the iconic Apollo 11 moon landing.

The commercial is designed to announce the arrival of the Xfinity 10G network, a technology that has been in development for years and will bring the next generation of WiFi to market.

The ad, done in partnership with agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners, will air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. An extended version will also air across Comcast’s social platforms and YouTube.

Lance Acord from Park Pictures directed the spot, which stars SNL veteran Will Forte and Apple TV+ For All Man Kind actor Chris Bauer in the recreated Apollo 11 lunar landing. However, viewers quickly learn the whole thing is just part of a futuristic video game.

As the two astronauts revel in their historic feat, a group of young gamers appears on the moon to break the news of the arrival of 10G (and inform the astronauts that they’re just video game characters).

“10G is Xfinity’s moon-landing moment,” Jim Elliott, GS&P executive creative director, said in a statement. “What it will enable for human connectivity is nothing short of awe-inspiring. We felt the occasion demanded an equally miraculous film, and Lance Acord was the perfect partner to help us revisit such a significant moment in human history with a distinctly fun, modern twist.”

Sister company Peacock is also appearing in the Big Game with a 30-second spot dedicated to its new hit series Poker Face, which streams exclusively on the platform.

