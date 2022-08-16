Commerce Week

What’s in Store for the Future of Buy Now, Pay Later? 

Affirm offers flexible and transparent solution for consumers breaking up with credit cards 

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

7 seconds ago

The way consumers shop and buy goods online is rapidly shifting, with the latest mainstream trend of buy now, pay later (BNPL) taking the industry by storm. According to FIS Worldpay, BNPL is expected to represent over 9% of U.S. e-commerce transaction volume, nearly $180B, by 2025. Erika White, vp of marketing and communications at Affirm, joined Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss how consumer expectations have shifted and how this new way of paying is influencing their buying behavior, both online and in-store. 

