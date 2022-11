A few weeks ago, Walmart announced the relaunch Secret Treasures, its $1 billion sleepwear brand. The revamped line will feature trendier styles and even sell under a new brand name: Joyspun. The sleepwear category, said evp of apparel and private brands Denise Incandela in a statement, is “undergoing a significant transformation,” and it only made sense that Walmart “evolve and grow” along with it.