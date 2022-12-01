Kohl’s, Pinterest Collaborate on Shopping Experiences

The longtime collaboration between retailer Kohl’s and Pinterest resulted in several personalized, taste-driven shopping experiences just in time for winter fashion and the holiday season.

Outfit Color Match lets customers pick a color palate that resonates with them and then brings them to Kohls.com to shop outfits within a specific color theme.

Kohl’s/Pinterest

Pinterest said click-through rates and engagement for this experience are outpacing its benchmarks by 159%.

Trend Matchmaker is a dating application-style matching system that lets shoppers swipe styles of their choice in an immersive format and explore recent Pinterest trends.

They are then presented with curated persona of outfits from Kohls.com based on their selections.

Pinterest said the use of trends from its platform delivered CTRs 62% above the retailer’s average on the platform.

Picture Your Style lets Pinners choose images that resonate with their current style inspiration to bring up a curated persona of outfits from the Kohl’s site based on their selections.

Kohl’s/Pinterest

Pinterest said the completion rate when this option is used is outpacing its benchmarks by 16%.

Kohl’s also hosted two 30-minute live shows during PinTV‘s Shop the Holidays event in mid-November, teaming up with Pinterest creator and longtime Kohl’s partner Rochelle Johnson to feature holiday fashion and gifting ideas.

Kohl’s chief marketing officer Christie Raymond said in a statement, “As the shopping experience evolves in new and exciting ways, Kohl’s continues to prioritize its efforts in that evolution, working with strategic partners like Pinterest to connect with our audiences differently. On Pinterest, we know people are coming to the platform to find inspiration and shop, making it the perfect environment to create innovative experiences that resonate with shoppers and allow them to explore our products in new ways.”