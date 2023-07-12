Strengthen customer loyalty, amplify brand recognition and reconnect with your audience. Download our new guide with Fooji .

If you reminisce about the fashion trends that dominated the ’90s and early ’00s, Abercrombie & Fitch probably comes to mind. With its signature dark lighting and distinct cologne scent, the store embodied the essence of that era.

However, the brand has since undergone a transformation that prioritizes diversity, inclusion and celebrating individuality.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. encompasses five retail brands that offer clothing and accessories for men, women and children. The Abercrombie & Fitch brand, established in 1892, aims to recreate the feeling of an exciting long weekend every day. Abercrombie Kids is designed from a child’s perspective, with every day being an opportunity for discovery.

Hollister celebrates the spirit of an endless summer and making teenagers feel confident and comfortable. Gilly Hicks offers a range of intimates, loungewear and sleepwear that encourages people to embrace their true selves.

Finally, Social Tourist is a trendy brand created by Hollister and TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio that allows teens to explore their style and identity both online and in real life.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Cory Weaver, head of brand communications and influencer marketing at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Weaver sheds light on his personal journey with the company, continuous brand evolution and what we can anticipate in the future.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.