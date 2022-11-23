Holiday Shoppers Want Reassurance and Social Commerce

The retail industry was already undergoing massive changes before fears of a recession changed marketers’ game plans once again.

On the heels of Deloitte’s annual Holiday Survey, Kristin Hooper and Kenny Gold from Deloitte Digital joined Adweek svp and executive editor of thought leadership Paul Barbagallo during the Elevate: Future of Shopping summit to talk about holiday spending expectations and how inflation and an uncertain economy are impacting holiday spending this year.

The 2022 holiday shopping landscape

Deloitte’s 2022 Holiday Survey found that the giving season will be defined by shifting priorities as consumers find ways to navigate inflation while still staying festive. The findings include:

Despite household finances being at their weakest level in a decade, spending will stay steady as consumers prioritize celebrating.

Inflation has shrunk the shopping window from 6.4 weeks to 5.8 weeks.

Holiday shoppers are off to an early start, citing inflation and stockout concerns.

“We’ve actually been dealing with supply chain issues for quite some time now,” Hooper said. “Consumers have been hearing all these stories and headlines and media and know there are some supply chain issues, but I don’t think they’re as dialed into how much we’ve done on the industry side to try and counter those.

“So I think as marketers, it’s about providing that reassurance and comfort, making sure that across the channels you’re active in that consumers have that confidence.”

The future of social commerce

Gold believes social media plays a role in both shopping staying strong despite the economy and an earlier start to holiday gift-buying because of how social commerce allows consumers to see something they like and buy it right away.

He said social commerce is the future of shopping, where the moment of inspiration and moment of conversion are firmly right next to one another.

“What we’re seeing more and more is that we don’t have this long drawn-out funnel, but that we are actually seeing trends where people see a piece of content, they understand that’s the product they want, they feel an emotional connection to it, and they purchase right away,” he said.

Tidings of comfortability

As consumers become more comfortable buying things across social platforms, the panelists agreed their ability to make a purchase at the moment of inspiration is key.

“We’re going to see more and more that brands are listening to their audiences and understanding their purchasing behaviors on individual channels and really customizing their strategies to match consumers where they are,” Gold said.

As brands look to reach diverse audiences and earn loyalty this holiday season and beyond, Hooper said authenticity and awareness are pivotal.

“With any audience you serve, you want to make sure you’re being authentic, that you have a license to operate, and that you’re in the right channels with the right messages,” she explained. “Also, you need to make sure you are also distinctly aware of what’s going on in the cultural zeitgeist and the climate around the audiences you look to serve and invite into your brand or experience.”