Brave Commerce: The Evolution of Shopping Habits

Marie-Jeanne Matei of Ferrero on maintaining market share and optimizing content

By Sarah Hofstetter & Rachel Tipograph

Marie-Jeanne Matei, vice president of ecommerce at Ferrero, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss how to stay on shopping lists in a constantly evolving market. Marie-Jeanne talks about Ferrero as a confectionary brand, and how they manage to stay relevant to consumers. She speaks on the importance of strategically executing paid media and methods to get on the first page of search results.

Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing platform. She is also the co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

