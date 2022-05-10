Brave Commerce: The Evolution of Shopping Habits

Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week , July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .

Marie-Jeanne Matei, vice president of ecommerce at Ferrero, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss how to stay on shopping lists in a constantly evolving market. Marie-Jeanne talks about Ferrero as a confectionary brand, and how they manage to stay relevant to consumers. She speaks on the importance of strategically executing paid media and methods to get on the first page of search results.