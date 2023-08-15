Strengthen customer loyalty, amplify brand recognition and reconnect with your audience. Download our new guide with Fooji .

In this episode of Brave Commerce, Veeral Shah, chief digital and ecommerce officer at Nestlé, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss strategies for optimizing ecommerce, integrating AI solutions and adapting to evolving consumer trends and retail dynamics.

In an era where online shopping transcends traditional retail boundaries, Shah addresses the challenge of harmonizing the digital and physical shopping experiences. He emphasizes that the key is not changing consumer mindsets but to meet them where they are, recognizing the shift towards online searches and personalized consumer journeys.

Shah highlights Nestlé’s ecommerce growth approach, discussing the impact of digital on traditional retail and collaborating with retailers to understand changing consumer behaviors. Furthermore, he explores the interplay between global and regional teams, refining strategies using insights from different markets. Shah also explains the importance of innovation beyond disruption, focusing on optimizing product offerings for online and offline sales.

An exciting highlight of the conversation revolves around Generative AI and its role in Nestlé’s digital transformation. Shah shares how Nestlé is exploring Generative AI with the aim of enhancing efficiency and driving innovation.

Key Takeaways: