Don’t miss Commerceweek , February 28–29 in NYC, to explore the technology and trends fueling commerce. Get strategic insights from leaders at The New York Times Advertising , Turo , TikTok and more. Register .

In this episode of Brave Commerce, Bas Van Kesteren, global head of ecommerce at Sanofi, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to offer valuable insights into the complexities of leading ecommerce initiatives in a global pharmaceutical company, touching upon organizational dynamics, market trends, technological advancements and more.

Van Kesteren talks about the complexities of leading a global team and the balance between control and influence. He explains the challenges of convincing different markets of the importance of ecommerce and the unique opportunities it presents for healthcare products. The conversation then shifts to the significance of gut health and digestive wellness, highlighting how Sanofi aims to address consumer needs in these areas through ecommerce.

As the discussion turns to emerging technologies like AI, Van Kesteren discusses the potential applications in ecommerce, particularly in content creation and demand forecasting. He highlights the need for caution in regulated industries like healthcare while acknowledging the significant efficiency gains AI can offer.

Key Takeaways: