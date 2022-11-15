Consumer

Brave Commerce Podcast: Responding to the 'No' and Web3 Integration

CMO of PepsiCo Todd Kaplan discusses the importance of taking risks

Todd Kaplan
Todd Kaplan shares some of the bravest things he’s done personally and professionally and explains the inspirational power of innovation and progress.Adweek
By Sarah Hofstetter & Rachel Tipograph

When it comes to business, how do you respond to “no” from customers or collaborators? In this episode of Brave Commerce, Todd Kaplan, CMO of PepsiCo, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to reflect on the importance of taking risks. 

Kaplan recounts his career at PepsiCo and how it’s kept his attention. He speaks on fearless voicing opinions and helping the company innovate, an example being the recent “Better with Pepsi” campaign.

Brave Commerce Podcast: The Changing Landscape of Consumer Habits

Furthermore, Kaplan breaks down PepsiCo’s integration with Web3 and their NFT presence. He speaks on the importance of consumer relevance. Like all other guests, Kaplan shares some of the bravest things he’s done personally and professionally and explains the inspirational power of innovation and progress.

Listen to the episode below, and check out other shows in the Adweek Podcast Network.

Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing platform. She is also the co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

