Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce Podcast: Reducing Friction for Consumers to Drive Ecommerce Growth

Lewis Broadnax of Sazerac on how he approaches the consumer experience

Lewis Broadnax and Brave Commerce podcast logo
Lewis Broadnax, vp of global ecommerce and digital at Sazerac Company, shares four major pivot points that have shaped his career.
Headshot of Rachel Tipograph Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter
By Rachel Tipograph & Sarah Hofstetter

4 mins ago

The use of food delivery services has skyrocketed—and restaurants should take advantage. Join this Adweek webinar to learn how to create a seamless customer experience and deliver ROI.
Register


On this episode of Brave Commerce, Lewis Broadnax, vice president of global ecommerce and digital at Sazerac Company, shares four major pivot points that have shaped the trajectory of his career and his approach to consumer experience. He prioritizes reducing consumer friction both by testing and implementing the right mar-tech solutions and taking a true multichannel approach, i.e., being where the consumer wants to shop.

Beyond his work as an ecommerce leader, he makes a point to support DEI initiatives both at Sazerac and across the ecommerce landscape. Experience has taught him that the most effective DEI programs take a micro approach, focusing on individual interactions and development. He sees potential for the creator economy to lead to more opportunities for mentorship and partnership.

Key takeaways:

  • Reserve 10%-15% percent of your budget to test new mar-tech solutions.
  • Platforms and channels that offer more transparency are going to win with the consumer.
  • Consumers do not care about your internal structure; they care about their shopping experience.
image

Brave Commerce Podcast: Creating a Human-Centric Brand

Headshot of Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing platform. She is also the co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Recommended articles