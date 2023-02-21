The use of food delivery services has skyrocketed—and restaurants should take advantage. Join this Adweek webinar to learn how to create a seamless customer experience and deliver ROI. Register

On this episode of Brave Commerce, Lewis Broadnax, vice president of global ecommerce and digital at Sazerac Company, shares four major pivot points that have shaped the trajectory of his career and his approach to consumer experience. He prioritizes reducing consumer friction both by testing and implementing the right mar-tech solutions and taking a true multichannel approach, i.e., being where the consumer wants to shop.

Beyond his work as an ecommerce leader, he makes a point to support DEI initiatives both at Sazerac and across the ecommerce landscape. Experience has taught him that the most effective DEI programs take a micro approach, focusing on individual interactions and development. He sees potential for the creator economy to lead to more opportunities for mentorship and partnership.

Key takeaways: