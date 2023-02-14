Brave Commerce Podcast: Creating a Human-Centric Brand

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

On this episode of Brave Commerce, Esi Eggleston Bracey, president of Unilever USA and CEO of personal care, North America, talks about creating a human-centric brand. From her work at P&G to developing Febreze, Bracey has found ways to drive profits while helping people.

As national demographics shift, brands need to change and increasingly personalize their messaging to today’s shoppers. Here again, doing the right thing—being a more inclusive brand—is also doing the profitable thing.

Bracey provides advice for up-and-coming professionals based on her own experience. Her primary piece of advice is to know yourself. Once you know yourself, be yourself and then share yourself with others.

Likewise, she provides similar advice for corporations. Bracey says companies should commit to the journey—there is no quick fix. Create a workplace representative of the people you serve. Acknowledge honestly where you are today, where you want to be, and develop a plan with milestones and specific actions to close the gap between the two.

Key takeaways: