Check out Commerceweek , Adweek’s destination for retail innovation. Enhance sales strategy across touchpoints with tips from top marketers. February 28-29 in NYC and virtual. Register .

In this episode of Brave Commerce, Nuno Pedro, global head of the digital center of excellence at Mark Anthony Group, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to talk about the challenges and strategies needed to establish a prominent position in the competitive beverage industry.

The conversation kicks off with Pedro sharing how his passion for using technology to solve complex business problems and his unwavering pursuit of new challenges have shaped his diverse career path. He delves into the specific hurdles of marketing within the alcohol and beverage sector, especially for a brand like Mark Anthony, renowned for pioneering the hard seltzer category.

Pedro emphasizes the significance of cultivating a robust digital footprint for non-traditional, direct-to-consumer brands such as Mark Anthony. He highlights the complexity of the consumer journey, particularly within the constraints of the U.S.’ three-tier system, stressing the need to establish a strong brand identity, fostering community engagement and leveraging data insights for value creation.

The discussion then delves into Pedro’s approach to leading digital transformation within the organization. He emphasizes the significance of understanding the existing business landscape, building a dedicated digital team, defining key initiatives and leveraging technology to drive digital transformation. He also highlights the value of testing, learning, failing fast and learning even faster, while showcasing initial results to build confidence within the organization.

Pedro also talks about the triumph of the company’s flagship product, White Claw, and the challenges posed by increasing competition in the hard seltzer category. He emphasizes the necessity of product differentiation, technological advancement and a robust digital presence to retain a competitive edge. Pedro further discusses the strategies employed to educate consumers in regions less acquainted with the concept of hard seltzers, outlining effective tactics for market penetration in these areas.

Key takeaways: