Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce Podcast: Fostering Vulnerability and Defining Culture in the Workplace

Grant Hill, NBA Hall of Famer and Campbell Soup Co. board member, on the importance of communicating a clear north star

Headshot of Rachel Tipograph Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter
By Rachel Tipograph & Sarah Hofstetter

21 mins ago

On this episode of Brave Commerce, Grant Hill—basketball Hall of Famer, co-owner of Atlanta Hawks and board member of Campbell Soup Company—shares strategies for fostering trust and vulnerability by identifying and defining your workplace culture.

Hill, who spent 19 years in the NBA, has expanded his business portfolio to encompass real estate, executive leadership, sports analysis and even art. The obstacles Hill faced when transitioning to remote work highlighted for him the importance of face-to-face interactions. While technology can be helpful, Hill prioritizes connecting in person as much as possible.

He emphasizes the importance of communicating a clear north star, as well as setting long- and short-term goals, regardless of whether your company operates virtually or in person. He also explains how vulnerability can be advantageous for leaders, particularly when working remotely. 

Key takeaways:

  • Vulnerability is a sign of strength.
  • A clear, concise message and targets for your team are crucial.
  • Define the company culture that fits your leadership style.
image

Headshot of Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing platform. She is also the co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

