In this episode of Brave Commerce, Gonzalve Bich, CEO of BIC, joins hosts Rachel Tipogaph and Sarah Hoffstetter to talk about developing a high-quality product.

At the top of the episode, he attributes his success as a business leader to being open to understanding and exposing himself to perspectives other than his own. In alignment with this principle, Bich finds it essential to hire employees who are diverse not only culturally, but also in the experience they bring to the company. This inclusive approach to hiring supports the development of BIC products that meet the needs of customers around the world.

Bich points out that taking a global perspective to product development sparks innovation and highlights three different ways that BIC innovates products.

Technical innovation – focusing on sustainable, technically useful products. Open innovation – accepting and listening to new ideas. Consumer-driven innovation – listening to the consumer and their needs.

Recently, BIC put all of these innovative approaches to work in shifting to 100 percent sustainable packaging for its products.

In addition to innovation, BIC relies on strong retailer relationships to expand its connections with consumers. It all starts with a high-quality product that resonates with consumers. “The theoretical opposition between brand and retailer is solved by having amazing products and an amazing brand. If you don’t have both of those then you don’t have a right to be there,” said Bich.

Internally they say “A BIC seen is a BIC sold.”

