Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce Podcast: Creating Quality Products to Stand the Test of Time

Gonzalve Bich of BIC on developing a high-quality product

In addition to innovation, BIC relies on strong retailer relationships to expand its connections with consumers.Adweek
Headshot of Rachel Tipograph Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter
By Rachel Tipograph & Sarah Hofstetter

 

Leaders from Colgate, TikTok, Amazon and more will gather at Commerceweek to discuss how to leverage new strategies, trends and tech to drive ROI and growth. Join us July 11–12 in NYC.

In this episode of Brave Commerce, Gonzalve Bich, CEO of BIC, joins hosts Rachel Tipogaph and Sarah Hoffstetter to talk about developing a high-quality product. 

At the top of the episode, he attributes his success as a business leader to being open to understanding and exposing himself to perspectives other than his own. In alignment with this principle, Bich finds it essential to hire employees who are diverse not only culturally, but also in the experience they bring to the company. This inclusive approach to hiring supports the development of BIC products that meet the needs of customers around the world.

Bich points out that taking a global perspective to product development sparks innovation and highlights three different ways that BIC innovates products. 

  1. Technical innovation – focusing on sustainable, technically useful products.
  2. Open innovation – accepting and listening to new ideas.
  3. Consumer-driven innovation – listening to the consumer and their needs.

Recently, BIC put all of these innovative approaches to work in shifting to 100 percent sustainable packaging for its products.

image

Brave Commerce Podcast: Developing Strong Retailer Relationships

In addition to innovation, BIC relies on strong retailer relationships to expand its connections with consumers. It all starts with a high-quality product that resonates with consumers. “The theoretical opposition between brand and retailer is solved by having amazing products and an amazing brand. If you don’t have both of those then you don’t have a right to be there,” said Bich. 

Internally they say “A BIC seen is a BIC sold.” 

Key Takeaways:

  • Consumer-driven innovation delivers results.
  • Diversity of all kinds fuels creativity.
  • You have to bring something to the table to strengthen relationships with retailers.
Headshot of Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing platform. She is also the co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Recommended articles