In this episode of Brave Commerce, Hasbro President and chief operating officer Eric Nyman joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss everything from product diversity—Wordle the Party Game anyone?—to how they respond to consumer insights to fostering employee growth and development.