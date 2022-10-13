Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce Podcast: Navigating Remote Work Environments

Rishad Tobaccowala on operating remote work environments and hiring strategy

Rishad Tobaccowala
Author Rishad Tobaccowala joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss navigating remote work environments.Adweek
Headshot of Rachel Tipograph Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter
By Rachel Tipograph & Sarah Hofstetter

6 mins ago

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now.

In this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, author Rishad Tobaccowala joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss navigating remote work environments. Rishad opens by explaining the value of working from home and how the Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to utilize technologies they had at their disposal to make remote work fully functional. He explains how many companies are quick to come back to the office and return to life pre-pandemic.

Headshot of Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing platform. She is also the co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Recommended articles