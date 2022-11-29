Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce Podcast: Anton Vincent Talks Brand Experience and Consumer Relationships

The Mars Wrigley North America president shares insights on how brands can change lives

Anton Vincent
In this episode, Vincent shares his views on why he believes brands must consider how they can affect people's lives.Adweek
By Rachel Tipograph & Sarah Hofstetter

On this weeks episode of Brave Commerce, Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley, North America, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss empathy in customer experiences. Brand experiences can help consumers create emotional attachment with their favorite products. This attachment can help brands transition their consumers to supporters of the overall brand. 

In this episode, Vincent shares his views on why he believes brands must consider how they can affect people’s lives. Specifically, he mentions the sustainability journey Mars is on and their progress regarding wastewater treatments and packaging.

Moreover, Vincent shares examples of how he and his company go beyond product marketing by focusing on consumer relationships. He juxtaposes the “consumer relationship” with the “customer relationship,” speaking on the importance of creating an experience for the consumer. He then shares a personal experience when he truly understood the consumer and had compassion for them. 

Check out the episode below and listen to other shows in the Adweek Podcast Network.

