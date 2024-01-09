The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35%.
Telecommunications company Vodafone Ireland is showcasing the breadth of entertainment available through its new TV Play smart hub with an epic genre-hopping ad from agency Grey London.
“Remote” begins with a mob family scrambling to grab an envelope of cash. The action then shifts to a medieval battlefield, where the same characters fight for control of a jeweled scepter.
The conflict becomes a futuristic chase scene that ends in a brawl over a mysterious beeping device. The struggles are finally revealed to be the manifestation of a family wrestling for control over the TV remote as they eventually settle down and agree to stream The White Lotus on Vodafone TV Play.
“Vodafone TV Play is a game changer, an innovation-led design to redefine home entertainment and bring customer experience to the next level,” Vodafone head of brand Orla Nagle said in a statement. “Our desire was to deliver a campaign that matches the quality of the product itself.”
The campaign will run for several months across TV, cinema, digital audio, out-of-home, print, digital and social.
A “Silent Treatment” TV spot launching later this year will focus on the product’s integrated soundbar.
“The launch of Vodafone TV Play is a huge moment for the brand, landing them a player in the crowded home entertainment space,” Grey London executive creative director David Wigglesworth said in a statement. “To do this with credibility, we needed to show up with the same level of cinematic gravitas that audiences expect from their entertainment, but with a twist—the humanity and connection that sits at the heart of the brand’s DNA.”
