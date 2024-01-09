Streaming & OTT

Vodafone's Action-Packed Ad Dramatizes the Everyday Fight for the Remote

The campaign from Grey London invokes the scale of the brand’s new entertainment offerings

Vodafone remote ad
The battle for a remote gets epic in Vodafone Ireland's ad.Vodafone Ireland, Grey London
Headshot of Samantha Nelson
By Samantha Nelson

Telecommunications company Vodafone Ireland is showcasing the breadth of entertainment available through its new TV Play smart hub with an epic genre-hopping ad from agency Grey London.

“Remote” begins with a mob family scrambling to grab an envelope of cash. The action then shifts to a medieval battlefield, where the same characters fight for control of a jeweled scepter.

The conflict becomes a futuristic chase scene that ends in a brawl over a mysterious beeping device. The struggles are finally revealed to be the manifestation of a family wrestling for control over the TV remote as they eventually settle down and agree to stream The White Lotus on Vodafone TV Play.

“Vodafone TV Play is a game changer, an innovation-led design to redefine home entertainment and bring customer experience to the next level,” Vodafone head of brand Orla Nagle said in a statement. “Our desire was to deliver a campaign that matches the quality of the product itself.”

The campaign will run for several months across TV, cinema, digital audio, out-of-home, print, digital and social.

A “Silent Treatment” TV spot launching later this year will focus on the product’s integrated soundbar.

“The launch of Vodafone TV Play is a huge moment for the brand, landing them a player in the crowded home entertainment space,” Grey London executive creative director David Wigglesworth said in a statement. “To do this with credibility, we needed to show up with the same level of cinematic gravitas that audiences expect from their entertainment, but with a twist—the humanity and connection that sits at the heart of the brand’s DNA.”

CREDITS

Client: Vodafone Ireland
Head of brand: Orla Nagle
Senior marketing manager: Niall Reynolds
Brand manager: Clare Cummins
Brand manager: Olivia Farrell

Agency: Grey London
President: Conrad Persons
Executive creative director: David Wigglesworth
Group creative directors: Chris Lapham, Aaron McGurk
Senior creatives: Ben Lambert, Alex Mawby
Planning partner: Fiona Keyte
Strategy director: Thomas Bunnell
Managing partner: Ayesha Datoo
Group business director: Kate Armishaw
Account director: Genevieve Jayasekera
Senior account manager: Misha Patel
Account executive: Tim Benson
Head of production: Maxine Hose
Senior producer: Tash Bedford
Assistant producer: Eden Hastings
Content producer: Jack Pethurst
Editor: Blake Dixon
Business affairs: Sarah Scarlett
Head of design: Liam Thomas
Designers: Felix Townsend, Stefan Klasener, Sarah Burns, Weronika Szklarek
Motion designer: Kit Suman
Artworking: Nigel Miller
Head of creative operations: James McNichol

Production company: Stink
Director: Tom Green
Executive producer: Blake Powell
Producer: Sara Nouman
Service Co. producer: Aleksandra Babic
First AD: Radoc Vucic
Director of production: Kristof Brandl
Production designer: Goran Joksimović
Stunt coordinator: Benjamin Cooke
Edit house: Trim
Offline editor: James Forbes-Robertson
Edit house post producer: Harry Watts
Post production: Electric Theatre Company
Colorist: Luke Morrison
VFX supervisor: Alex Kulikov
Online producer: Alasdair Patrick
Post creative director: Iain Murray
Sound studio: Factory
Sound engineer: Jon Clarke
Audio producer: Ciara Wakley
Music supervisors: Wake The Town
Composer/music arranger: Walter Mair

Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson is a freelance writer for Adweek.

