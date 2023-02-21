Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Kevin Hart is more than just a comedy actor. His name is already an iconic brand within the media and entertainment industry, and his company, Hartbeat, is on a mission to keep the world laughing.

On the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Thai Randolph, CEO of Hartbeat, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss how the multi-platform media company keeps the world laughing together, plus content creation, monetization strategies and workplace diversity initiatives.

Randolph is an award-winning marketing, business development and operations leader. She has a proven track record of developing brands, audiences and revenue for big names in advertising, technology and entertainment such as WPP, Publicis, Sony and Facebook. In 2018, she was named to Cynopsis’ It List, as well as Variety and Entrepreneur’s Women of Impact lists in 2021.

Key takeaways: