In 2023, winning and thriving brands will stay ahead of innovation and create unique consumer experiences. But how can brands innovate and differentiate themselves in their marketing? And what can they expect in 2023 and beyond?

Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing officer at Mastercard, joins Suzy Founder and CEO Matt Britton on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast in collaboration with Adweek. Rajamannar is a transformative business leader.

During his career, he managed large-scale businesses at Fortune 500 companies across financial services, consumer-packaged goods and health care at companies like Unilever, Citigroup and Anthem. Adweek has named Rajamannar one of the Top 50 Most Tech Savvy CMOs in the World and one of the Top 50 CMOs Leading Charge to Transformation. Recently, he was also named one of the World’s Most Innovative CMOs by Business Insider.

Today, Rajamannar shares his perspective on the importance of experiential marketing, how to deliver a unique consumer experience, Mastercard’s multisensory marketing strategy and the brand’s most recent financial services innovations.

Learn more about Mastercard’s innovative marketing strategy by checking out the key takeaways of this episode below.

Key Takeaways: