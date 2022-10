Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Does “brand purpose”—the notion of marketers expressing clear support for values like diversity, equity and inclusion as a way of demonstrating what a marketer stands for—still hold sway over consumers? In this moment of economic anxiety, aren’t price and performance the only things a brand needs to nail down?