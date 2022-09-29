CMO Moves

Rare Beauty CMO on Seeing the World Outside 4 Office Walls

Katie Welch chats about staying true to the brand and not lending yourself to 'tactic soup'

Headshot of Jordan Praitano
By Jordan Praitano

33 seconds ago

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work.

If you haven’t heard of beauty marketing veteran Katie Welch, there’s a good chance you’ve seen her while scrolling through TikTok lending advice to the community on how to break into the industry she knows and loves. At the intersection of beauty and technology, Welch is building Rare Beauty from the ground up with little to no traditional marketing strategies. “We’re always trying to come up with new ways to stay creative because it’s so easy to just be in the office or be stuck in a Zoom screen and not get any sort of outside inspiration,” says Welch.

