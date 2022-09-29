If you haven’t heard of beauty marketing veteran Katie Welch, there’s a good chance you’ve seen her while scrolling through TikTok lending advice to the community on how to break into the industry she knows and loves. At the intersection of beauty and technology, Welch is building Rare Beauty from the ground up with little to no traditional marketing strategies. “We’re always trying to come up with new ways to stay creative because it’s so easy to just be in the office or be stuck in a Zoom screen and not get any sort of outside inspiration,” says Welch.