The Adweek 50

The Adweek 50: Honoring Indispensable, Behind-the-Scenes Business Leaders

Executives who are innovating, collaborating and driving results

The Adweek 50 exemplifies the best in business leadership.Adweek
Headshot of Chris Ariens
By Chris Ariens

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35%.

While 2023 has been a challenge for many sectors of the marketing ecosystem, there are unequivocal standouts whose products and people are driving business forward. Just look at Nvidia, which is transforming how marketers work; or Kroger, Target and Albertsons, retailers embracing their roles as media platforms; or Uber, which has turned rides and deliveries into a $650 million ads business. Behind all these success stories are the people driving growth for their companies. And that’s where the Adweek 50 comes in.

Adweek

Create Your Free Account

Registration Includes:

The Adweek Daily newsletter with must-read stories direct to your inbox. PLUS, limited access to Adweek.com articles, videos and podcasts.

Join Today

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the December 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Chris Ariens

Chris Ariens

Chris Ariens is Adweek's editorial director.

Recommended articles