While 2023 has been a challenge for many sectors of the marketing ecosystem, there are unequivocal standouts whose products and people are driving business forward. Just look at Nvidia, which is transforming how marketers work; or Kroger, Target and Albertsons, retailers embracing their roles as media platforms; or Uber, which has turned rides and deliveries into a $650 million ads business. Behind all these success stories are the people driving growth for their companies. And that’s where the Adweek 50 comes in.