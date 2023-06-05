Spin a Slot Machine in Augmented Reality With a QR Code

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Adults across the U.K. can play a virtual slot machine in augmented reality through a new campaign from entertainment betting company William Hill.

Created by media agency Wavemaker UK, Smart Media Technologies, and OOH advertising companies Kinetic and Ocean Outdoor, the campaign spans 23 digital and static billboards in 12 cities across the U.K.

People will be able to scan a QR code on these billboards to receive a digital token they can use to spin a virtual slot machine in augmented reality. The digital billboards will animate in real time as people interact with the virtual slot machine.

“William Hill is on a mission to become synonymous with delivering the ultimate experience in entertainment. By creating the world’s largest slot machine to be powered by AR, we are truly achieving that feat,” said Michael Sheehan, director of strategic marketing for the U.K. at William Hill.

“We’re incredibly excited to be able to work with Wavemaker, Smart Media Tech, Kinetic and Ocean Outdoor to deliver this groundbreaking and innovative campaign. We look forward to seeing the reaction from our audience.”

By interacting with the AR slot machine, people are also entered to win prizes including a trip to Las Vegas. The campaign will also encourage people to download the William Hill app to receive an additional entry.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to reach, capture the attention of and engage with William Hill’s target audience,” said Sian Runnacles, client managing director at Wavemaker U.K.

“We’re proud to have been responsible for the overall campaign and concept creation of this first of its kind AR gaming competition,” she added. “We have no doubt this OOH campaign will ensure that the William Hill Vegas brand remains top of mind for people wanting a fun and interactive experience.”