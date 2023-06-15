Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Do you know what Beyonce and Patagonia have in common? They all have brands that have shaped the culture that surrounds them.

Today’s guest is Dr. Marcus Collins. He studies cultural contagion and meaning-making to help bridge the academic-practitioner gap for marketers who aim to put ideas in the world that inspire people to take action.

During the conversation, we talk about what your brand needs to do if you want to fit into a certain cultural framework, and especially if you want to smash it and really forge your own path within the culture.