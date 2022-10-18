Sustainability HSBC Put on Notice for Greenwashing Following 'Misleading' Sustainability Claims A series of ads by the bank have been banned by UK regulators The financial institution is the latest brand to fall foul of the ASA for greenwashing.Adfree Cities By Rebecca Stewart3 mins ago British bank HSBC is the latest advertiser to have its ads spiked for “misleading” customers over green initiatives. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Rebecca Stewart rebecca.stewart@adweek.com Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor. Recommended articles