HSBC Put on Notice for Greenwashing Following 'Misleading' Sustainability Claims

A series of ads by the bank have been banned by UK regulators

HSBC poster in bus stop, it reads:
The financial institution is the latest brand to fall foul of the ASA for greenwashing.Adfree Cities
By Rebecca Stewart

3 mins ago

British bank HSBC is the latest advertiser to have its ads spiked for “misleading” customers over green initiatives.

