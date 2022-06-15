PSAs

These Bank Robbers Aren't After Your Cash—They Want Your Passwords

This cinematic spot for HSBC aims to raise awareness of online banking crimes

A masked bank robber wielding a gun stands up in a bank, as if holding people hostage
HSBC wants to provide customers tools to avoid becoming victims of cybercrime.David Buenos Aires, HSBC Argentina
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

50 seconds ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

As cybersecurity has evolved, so have phishers, fraudsters and catfishers, leading to an unprecedented spike in online crime since the early months of the pandemic. Now more than ever, it’s important to stay protected online, and a major part of that is knowing what the threats are.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
A DLP rainbow effect screen with the words NO SIGNAL.
Columnist Network

Make Way for Interest-Based Targeting

By Timo Pelz

Platforms

More Information Can Be Added to Twitter Professional Accounts

By David Cohen

Data

What Advertisers Need to Know About the Federal Privacy Law

By Trishla Ostwal

Sports Marketing

PepsiCo Extends North American Partnership Pact With NHL, NHLPA

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

5 Ways Consumer Shopping Behavior Has Transformed in the Past 2 Years

By Lisa Henderson

The Big Sports Sponsorship Winners So Far This Year

By KORE Software

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects

3 Tips to Maximize Automation’s Potential With a Human Touch

By Alan Eagle